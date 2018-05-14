Former McCain, Graham aide hired to assist pro-Russia party in Latvia

A former aide for both Sens. John McCain (R-Ariz.) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) is working for a pro-Russia political party in Latvia, according to BuzzFeed News.

The former aide, Christian Ferry, told BuzzFeed that he was hired by Nils Ušakovs, the mayor of Latvian capital Riga, to advise him and Ušakovs’s Harmony party in the lead-up to elections in October.

Ušakovs has been mayor for nine years and his party holds the most seats in Parliament, but their perceived pro-Russia stance has made them outliers in national politics.

Politicians in Latvia, which was once under the control of the Soviet Union, have largely been critical of Russia’s foreign policy. According to BuzzFeed, Ferry’s work for the Harmony party is seen as an effort to help improve the party’s image as a pro-Russian party. – READ MORE

