Former Mavs Employee Talks About the Team’s Sexual Harassment Culture: ‘I Think Mark Knew’

A former Dallas Mavericks employee has penned an essay published this week by Sports Illustrated, claiming that owner Mark Cuban was aware of the sexual harassment taking place in the organization’s front office.

Melissa Weishaupt worked in marketing and game operations for the NBA team from 2010 to 2014, according to a USA Today report.

“She has publicly detailed how former CEO Terdema Ussery sexually harassed her on numerous occasions,” USA Today reported.

“I think Mark knew about (the culture), just because of how people talked in the office,” she told The Dallas Morning News. “It was a small office. I think Mark knew, and I think Mark just turned a blind eye to it. … It’s hard for me to believe he just dealt with basketball operations. That’s just an untrue statement.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1