Former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke: ‘Omar Most Important Member Of Congress!’

Former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke praised Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Thursday amid her ongoing anti-Semitism scandal, calling her the most important person in Congress.

“Dr Duke & Eric Striker: By Defiance to Z.O.G. Ilhan Omar is NOW the most important Member of the US Congress!” Duke tweeted with a picture of Omar that had a smiley face covered with hearts.

On his website, a synopsis of Duke’s podcast on Omar stated that Duke “heaped praise on Ilhan Omar (D-New Somalia) for being the one person in Congress willing to notice AIPAC and the ‘dual’ loyalty of many (((members of Congresss))).”

The three parentheses around the words “members of Congress,” is an alt-right anti-Semitic trope used to identify and demonize people who are Jewish.

Duke’s endorsement of Omar comes as the congresswoman is facing more controversy after she made a new round of anti-Semitic remarks over the weekend. – READ MORE