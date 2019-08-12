Former inmate at jail where Jeffrey Epstein was held explains why there is ‘no way’ Epstein killed himself

A former inmate at the Metropolitan Correction Center, a federal penitentiary in lower Manhattan, told the New York Post on Saturdaythere is “no way” that Jeffrey Epstein killed himself.

The comments, which were made on the condition of anonymity, will undoubtably add fuel to conspiracy suspicions that surround Epstein’s death

“I’ve done too much time in those units. It’s an impossibility,” the former inmate, who spent time in MCC’s special housing unit, where Epstein was held, told the Post.

The former inmate explained the physical dimensions of the special housing unit cells, in addition to secluded inmates not possessing any items transformable into an “instrument of death,” prevented Epstein from harming himself.

“They don’t give you enough in there that could successfully create an instrument of death. You want to write a letter, they give you rubber pens and maybe once a week a piece of paper,” the former inmate said. – READ MORE