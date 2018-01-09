Former Idaho lawmaker takes his own life amid sex abuse investigation

Lawmakers already shocked by the criminal investigation into former Rep. Brandon Hixon found themselves stunned anew Tuesday by news of the Caldwell Republican’s death.

“We are all asking ourselves what we could have done to help in the lead-up to this,” House Speaker Scott Bedke said. “I am at a loss.”

Hixon, 36, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Canyon County Coroner’s Office. A family member found him in his home early Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

He resigned from the Legislature in October after news broke that he was the focus of a criminal investigation by Caldwell police. That inquiry is apparently related to sexual abuse,according to a later request by Canyon County officials for the Idaho Attorney General’s Office to take over the investigation.

Authorities have said little about the current allegations against Hixon. But it wasn’t the first time he had been investigated. A Caldwell detective in December 2014 looked into a claim that Hixon inappropriately touched someone, possibly a child, according to a partially redacted report the department provided to the Statesman in October. Charges were never brought because the victim involved was not able to provide enough details, the report indicated.

After his resignation, Hixon was arrested twice on suspicion of driving under the influence, on Dec. 9 and Dec. 30, and for resisting arrest the first time when police claimed he refused to pull over and exit his vehicle.

READ MORE:

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *