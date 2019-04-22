Former ICE Director Claims Mexican Soldiers Crossed The Border In The Past

Former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Tom Homan said armed Mexican soldiers crossing the U.S. southern border is nothing new, on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

Homan was responding to a story about several Mexican troops drawing their weapons on two American soldiers, while on the U.S. side of the border earlier this month. Five to six Mexican troops pointed rifles at the two Americans, and forced them to disarm.

“I read this story and it looks like they were outnumbered. It looks like the Mexican officials did draw their weapons on them and one of the U.S. Soldiers actually surrendered a firearm to the Mexican soldier,” he said.

Homan said he ran into a similar situation in 1985 while working with Border Patrol and ended up arresting the soldiers in question.

“I wasn’t there. I’m not going to judge them. Back in my day, I was talking to a producer. Back in 1985, I was a young border patrol agent probably a year in, when we got a call from dispatch saying that a rancher reported a group of what appeared to be soldiers on his property. So of course we responded.”

“When we showed up there was probably eight to 10 of them and a couple units of like three of us, maybe four. [We] quickly realized they were Mexican soldiers. Because on the way there, you’ve got to understand … are there actually Mexican soldiers that are lost? Are there Mexican soldiers that are acting as a security detail for a drug smuggling operation, which happens. Or are these just drug smugglers dressed in fatigues. We didn’t know on the way there, but once we got there we quickly recognized Mexican soldiers. And we arrested them. We disarmed them, we arrested them. We took them back to our station. We processed them for entering the country illegally and we returned them to a point of entry to their commander.”

