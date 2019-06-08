Former ICE Director Applauds POTUS’ ‘First Great Steps’ in Mexico Migration Deal: Now We Must Implement

Following the president’s deal with Mexico in an effort to address the immigrationcrisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, former acting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan says he will believe it when he sees it working.

The immigration agreement between the U.S. and Mexico means asylum-seekers will now wait in Mexico during the processing of their cases. Mexico will also now deploy security forces to the border.

However, Homan said he “won’t be convinced until [it] actually happens.”

“This president’s already done more — concerning all the resistance he takes from the Democratic Party, some in his own party didn’t agree with the tariff threat and the courts — regardless of all this resistance, he’s already done more than any other president I’ve ever worked for,” Homan said.

The former ICE director called the agreement the "first great steps, we just got to make sure it's implemented the correct way."