Former HuffPo Writer Says Trump Jr.’s Wife Hospitalized For ‘Coke Binge’

In a disgusting post on Twitter, a one-time writer for the uber-liberal Huffington Post claimed that Vanessa Trump was hospitalized on Monday to cover up a “coke binge.”

Tara Dublin said Donald Trump Jr.’s wife — who was taken to the hospital after white powder was found in a letter delivered to the couple’s home — was just getting a delivery from her drug dealer.

“What’s the over/under that it was just her coke dealer dropping off the usual but she did too much and this is a cover story?” Dublin tweeted Monday. – READ MORE

The letter to Donald Trump Jr. that contained a suspicious white powder and landed his wife in the hospital said, “You are getting what you deserve,’’ according to law-enforcement sources.

“You are an awful person. This is why people hate you. You are getting what you deserve. So shut the f–k up,” sneered the letter-writer, sources said Tuesday.

The note, in an envelope postmarked in Boston, was delivered to the Upper East Side home of Donald Jr.’s mother-in-law at around 10 a.m. Monday, officials said.

Donald Jr.’s wife, Vanessa, opened the envelope and discovered the powdery substance and note, sources said. – READ MORE

Thankful that Vanessa & my children are safe and unharmed after the incredibly scary situation that occurred this morning. Truly disgusting that certain individuals choose to express their opposing views with such disturbing behavior. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 12, 2018

JUST IN: Letter sent to Donald Trump Jr.’s apartment containing unidentified white powder, NYPD says, and opened by his wife; she and two others were decontaminated by firefighters at the scene. Police and Secret Service are investigating. — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018

The wife of Donald Trump Jr. was taken to a New York City hospital Monday after she opened an envelope containing an unknown white powder.

The letter was addressed to Donald Trump Jr. and sent to the couple’s apartment on East 54th Street in Manhattan.

His wife, Vanessa, opened the letter just after 10 a.m. She and two other people were decontaminated by firefighters at the scene and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

USSS statement on Vanessa Trump package: “The Secret Service & our law enforcement partners in NYC are investigating a suspicious package addressed to one of our protectees received today in New York. This is an active investigation and we cannot comment any further.” — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 12, 2018