Former Host Of CNN’s ‘Believer’ Reza Aslan Asks If The World Is Better Off Without Rush Limbaugh

When left-wing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was recovering from lung cancer treatment, right-wing media figures as a whole showed compassion by sending her well wishes and prayers, but religious scholar Reza Aslan, formerly of CNN, seems to have a different idea on how to publicly react to another fellow human being’s cancer diagnosis.

In a tweet, Aslan wondered aloud if the world would, in fact, be a “better place” if conservative pundit Rush Limbaugh died of lung cancer — a disease he announced to be suffering from during his radio show on Monday.

Ask yourself this simple question: is the world a better place or a worse place with Rush Limbaugh in it? — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 3, 2020

1. I am not “celebrating” anyone’s diagnosis. I’m posing an important philosophical question

2. Rush is not “my adversary” – he is a curse upon this nation, a purveyor of hatred and racism who’s at the very least indirectly responsible for the mass suffering of countless people. https://t.co/buUdG0V3IF — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) February 3, 2020

Though some of Aslan’s followers piled on to this grotesque display of impropriety, others were notably enraged by it. Later, Aslan doubled down on his question by openly declaring Limbaugh a “curse upon this nation” who has caused “mass suffering.” – READ MORE