Former Homeland Security Staffer Miles Taylor Comes Forward As ‘Anonymous’

“Anonymous,” the unnamed author who, while part of President Donald Trump’s administration, wrote a New York Times op-ed sharply criticizing him, revealed his identity Wednesday as Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff to a former secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

Taylor also authored “A Warning,” a book that anonymously criticized the president from the perspective of a member of the Trump administration. Taylor revealed his identity Wednesday in a Medium post.

“I saw Donald Trump prove he is a man without character, and his personal defects have resulted in leadership failures so significant that they can be measured in lost American lives,” Taylor wrote. “I witnessed Trump’s inability to do his job over the course of two-and-a-half years. Everyone saw it, though most were hesitant to speak up for fear of reprisals,” he added.

Donald Trump is a man without character. It’s why I wrote “A Warning”…and it’s why me & my colleagues have spoken out against him (in our own names) for months. It’s time for everyone to step out of the shadows. My statement: https://t.co/yuhTgZ4bkq — Miles Taylor (@MilesTaylorUSA) October 28, 2020

Taylor left the administration in 2019 and has publicly criticized Trump and the administration for months. He is a contributor to CNN, and endorsed Democratic nominee Joe Biden for president in August.

In his anonymous 2018 op-ed, Taylor claimed that he and some of his “like-minded colleagues” had worked behind the scenes to “thwart” parts of Trump’s agenda and his “worst inclinations” while also describing the president’s “amorality.”

Though the administration initially pledged to investigate and reveal the person’s identity, no person was ever officially identified as “anonymous.”