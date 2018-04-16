True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Former Hillary Clinton Spox Blames Syria On Susan Sarandon

Posted on by
Share:

Former Hillary Clinton spokesman Jesse Ferguson blamed actress and political activist Susan Sarandon for Friday night’s strike on Syria.

Sarandon, who ultimately supported Jill Stein for president in 2016, was roundly criticized for helping “throw the election to Trump.” Clinton herself addressed the possibility in her book, “What Happened.”

But Sarandon was ready for him, and quickly reminded Ferguson that Clinton had advocated retaliatory strikes on Syria.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Hillary Clinton Spox Blames Syria On Susan Sarandon — Gets Slapped Into Next Week
Hillary Clinton Spox Blames Syria On Susan Sarandon — Gets Slapped Into Next Week

Former Hillary Clinton spokesman Jesse Ferguson blamed actress and political activist Susan Sarandon for Friday night's strike on Syria. Sarandon, who ultimately supported Jill Stein for president in

The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: