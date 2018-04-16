Former Hillary Clinton Spox Blames Syria On Susan Sarandon

Former Hillary Clinton spokesman Jesse Ferguson blamed actress and political activist Susan Sarandon for Friday night’s strike on Syria.

Sarandon, who ultimately supported Jill Stein for president in 2016, was roundly criticized for helping “throw the election to Trump.” Clinton herself addressed the possibility in her book, “What Happened.”

(Trump Brain) “I gotta make cable news cover something else. And I can’t fire Mueller yet, coverage would be bad. I know! I’ll bomb someone. Bolton, come in here. Bring the mustache.” — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) April 14, 2018

I’d like to congratulate Susan Sarandon — Jesse Ferguson (@JesseFFerguson) April 14, 2018

But Sarandon was ready for him, and quickly reminded Ferguson that Clinton had advocated retaliatory strikes on Syria.

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1