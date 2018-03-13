Former Hillary Adviser Philippe Reines Admits: ‘I Understand Why’ Trump May Win Again in 2020 (VIDEO)

After President Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally speech, Philippe Reines, the former senior adviser to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, admitted to understanding why he won in 2016 and why he may win the election again in 2020.

He explained to Fox News’ Jesse Watters that during the speech, he thought, “Boy, does Donald Trump know how to keep an audience in the palm of his hands.”

Although he didn’t enjoy the “walk down memory lane” as much as fellow panelist and former Trump deputy campaign manager David Bossie, he called Trump’s command of his audience “remarkable” to watch. – READ MORE

