Former Gov. Jan Brewer: ‘Our Country Is Going to Collapse’ Without Border Wall

Former Gov. Jan Brewer (R-az) Says The United States “is Going To Collapse” As A Nation Without A Border Wall And End To Mass Illegal Immigration.

In an exclusive interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Tonight, Brewer said the importance of a border wall should not be understated, noting that the U.S. has had “a crisis for a long time” on the U.S.-Mexico border.

I often used to say, a country with a border secured is like a house without walls, it collapses. You have to have your houses protected or it will collapse. And if you don’t have a wall on the border, our country is going to collapse. It’s as simple as that. And it doesn’t seem to be something that’s very hard to understand.

The Democrats, the left-leaning liberal Democrats just want open borders. I think that’s very plain. – READ MORE