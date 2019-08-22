Former Gov. Bill Richardson offers to help with Jeffery Epstein investigation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A spokesperson for Bill Richardson says the former governor has offered his help in the Jeffery Epstein investigation.

A statement released Wednesday says Richardson’s lawyer reached out to the U.S. Attorney investigating Epstein’s involvement in a sex trafficking ring. It also says the prosecutor told Richardson’s lawyer the former governor is not a target, subject or witness in the case.

Richardson has denied any involvement in the alleged ring. There are claims some of the incidents happened at Epstein’s New Mexico ranch, but so far, it has not been searched.

The attorney general says he's working to get that accomplished. Richardson's spokesperson says he hopes the case moves forward and brings justice to Epstein's victims.