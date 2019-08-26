Former GOP Senator Slams Congress: They’re Probably ‘The Biggest Instigators Of Hate And Racism’

Former Sen. Jim DeMint (R-SC) criticized members of the United States Congress on Sunday for trying to solve a recent spike in mass shootings with ineffectual legislation rather than evaluating how their own divisive rhetoric has contributed to the heated political environment.

“Our hearts break every time we hear of mass shootings, but I’m afraid though that it’s more symptomatic of a decline in our culture,” DeMint said while appearing on Fox News. “I’m not sure any new laws are going to help that.”

“Congress could do more than anything else by setting a better example of how to treat people and how to treat each other,” he continued. “They’re probably the biggest instigators of hate and racism and violence in the country right now themselves. So, they need to look inward at just how they behave.”

DeMint’s comments come nearly a month after two back-to-back mass shootings took the lives of more than 70 victims and injured dozens of others. In the wake of the deadly events, President Donald Trump addressed the nation and called for bipartisan cooperation in determining potential solutions to the recent slew of violence. – READ MORE