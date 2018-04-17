Former GOP donor says he’s using tax-cut money to fight Trump admin policies, elect Dems

A billionaire hedge fund manager and former major GOP donor is tearing into Republicans, saying he is planning to use money from the GOP tax cuts to elect Democrats.

“I received a tax cut I neither need nor want,” Seth Klarman told The Boston Globe.

“I’m choosing to invest it to fight the administration’s flawed policies and to elect Democrats to the Senate and House of Representatives.”

Klarman said Republicans in Congress have failed to hold President Trump accountable. He added that GOP lawmakers have “abandoned their historic beliefs and values.”

“For the good of the country, the Democrats must take back one or both houses of Congress,” he said. – READ MORE

