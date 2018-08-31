Former Google Leader: Trump Made a ‘Good Point’ About Google

Tim Hwang, Former Global Public Policy Lead For Machine Learning At Google, Claimed President Trump Made A “good Point” About The Company’s Bias This Week.

During his interview with Slate, Hwang pointed out that Google lacks transparency, a constant point of contention for Breitbart News and other critics of the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe, including Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale, who has targeted Facebook on transparency.

“The president’s tweet is picking up on a good point, but I don’t take as conspiratorial a view as he does on the questions of whether it’s biased or not biased,” declared Hwang. “I don’t think the question is whether or not it’s biased. All these systems embed some kind of bias. The question is: Do we have transparency to how some of these decisions are being made?”

“After responding to a lot of complaints about the quality of information coming through these platforms, a lot of these platforms — Facebook and Google included — have said that they want improve the quality of information. One way they’ve done that is to say, ‘OK, well here is a set of websites that we think are more credible than others.’ I think the choice of that is inherently a subjective act,” he continued. “No matter how you slice it, it imposes some point of view or some lens on the world of what is and is not credible.” – READ MORE

President Trump in a new interview Thursday said that Facebook, Google and Amazon may be in a “very antitrust situation,” but declined to elaborate on whether the companies should be broken up.

“I won’t comment on the breaking up, of whether it’s that or Amazon or Facebook,” Trump said in an with Bloomberg News. “As you know, many people think it is a very antitrust situation, the three of them. But I just, I won’t comment on that.”

He charged the firms with exhibiting a bias against conservatives.

Trump has accused the tech giants as being anti-conservative and for allegedly stifling conservative speech.

He tweeted on Tuesday that Google News was biased against conservatives and said “This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!” – READ MORE