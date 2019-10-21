Former Fox News Host Greta Van Susteren Calls Out Chris Wallace For ‘Smearing Trump’ and ‘Causing Trouble’

Former Fox News host and well-respected journalist Greta Van Susteren called out her former colleague Chris Wallace on Sunday.

Susteren took to Twitter where she scolded the notorious Trump-hater for smearing Trump and causing trouble.

Chris Wallace should know better than to use anonymous“well connected Republican” – he should name names or not say this at all as without the identity (what is a ‘welll connected??’) its purpose is merely to smear and cause trouble – name names or don’t say this at all; pic.twitter.com/owHBsm8xsQ — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) October 20, 2019

Greta, a truly professional journalist, blasted Wallace for using these types of cheap, “fake news” tactics, and said the longstanding anchorman should “know better.” She questioned what “well connected” even means, and went on to tell Wallace, “name names or don’t say this at all” and posted a screen-shot of Wallace’s words. – READ MORE