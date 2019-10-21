Former Fox News Host Greta Van Susteren Calls Out Chris Wallace For ‘Smearing Trump’ and ‘Causing Trouble’

Share:

On Sunday, Wallace turned his so-called “serious” political talk show into an immature, unprofessional gossip fest, by claiming a “well-connected” Republican senator told him that there’s a “20 percent chance the GOP will vote to impeach Trump.”

Former Fox News host and well-respected journalist Greta Van Susteren called out her former colleague Chris Wallace on Sunday.

Susteren took to Twitter where she scolded the notorious Trump-hater for smearing Trump and causing trouble.

Greta, a truly professional journalist, blasted Wallace for using these types of cheap, “fake news” tactics, and said the longstanding anchorman should “know better.” She questioned what “well connected” even means, and went on to tell Wallace, “name names or don’t say this at all” and posted a screen-shot of Wallace’s words. – READ MORE

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply