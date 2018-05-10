True Pundit

Former Fox military analyst says torture worked on McCain: ‘They call him Songbird John’ (VIDEO)

Posted on
Former Fox News military analyst Thomas McInerney on Thursday condemned Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) rebuke of President Trump’s CIA director nominee Gina Haspel, saying that torture “worked on” McCain, whom he referred to as “Songbird John.”

“Senator John McCain said he’s not going to endorse Haspel also in part because she believes in torture, that she thinks it works, even though she laid out at least three instances where it did work to the benefit of humankind, not just Americans, but all human beings,” McInerney said on the network. – READ MORE

