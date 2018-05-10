Former Fox military analyst says torture worked on McCain: ‘They call him Songbird John’ (VIDEO)

…Wow Conversation on Fox about torture: “It worked on John [McCain]. That’s why they call him ‘Songbird John'” https://t.co/OjCwhv2ZhI pic.twitter.com/WehsgPAqgb — Leanne Naramore (@LeanneNaramore) May 10, 2018

Former Fox News military analyst Thomas McInerney on Thursday condemned Sen. John McCain’s (R-Ariz.) rebuke of President Trump’s CIA director nominee Gina Haspel, saying that torture “worked on” McCain, whom he referred to as “Songbird John.”

“Senator John McCain said he’s not going to endorse Haspel also in part because she believes in torture, that she thinks it works, even though she laid out at least three instances where it did work to the benefit of humankind, not just Americans, but all human beings,” McInerney said on the network. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1