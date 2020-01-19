Former federal prosecutor identifies major ‘hole’ in the impeachment case against President Trump

Former U.S. Attorney Andrew McCarthy says there is a major “hole” in the Democrats’ impeachment case against President Donald Trump.

McCarthy wrote in National Review that it’s obvious that the Democrats obviously “do not have an offense sufficiently grave for invocation of the Constitution’s nuclear option.” If they had one, McCarthy said, their “machinations and the posturing would be unnecessary — even ridiculous.”

The former Assistant United Stated Attorney for the Southern District of New York then asked, “Why are we talking about how Chairman Schiff, Speaker Pelosi, and House Democrats rushed through the impeachment inquiry without making a real effort to interview key witnesses?”

McCarthy, who led the prosecution of 12 terrorists involved in the 1993 World Trade Center bombing and other plots against New York City, laid out a series of questions that demonstrate the tenuous nature of the Democrats’ impeachment case against President Trump.

Why was the Democrats’ impeachment gambit driven by the election calendar rather than the nature of the president’s offense? Why were the timing of hearings and the unreasonable limits imposed on Republicans’ ability to call witnesses dictated by the frantic rush to get done before Christmas recess — to the point that Democrats cynically vacated a subpoena they’d served on a relevant administration witness, fearing a few weeks of court battles that they might lose?

Why did Democrats grope from week to week in a struggle over what to call the misconduct they accused the president of committing – campaign finance, extortion, quid pro quo, bribery? How did they end up with an amorphous “abuse of power” case? How did they conclude that an administration that goes to court rather than instantly surrendering potentially privileged information commits obstruction?

Why such tedious recriminations over adoption of Senate procedures that were approved by a 100–0 vote the last time there was an impeachment trial? Why all the kvetching over whether witnesses will be called when those procedures provide for the calling of witnesses in the likely event that 51 senators — after hearing nearly two weeks of presentation and argument from both sides — want to hear from one or two of them?

“None of this would have happened,” he added, “if there had been a truly impeachable offense.” – READ MORE