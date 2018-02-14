True Pundit

Politics

Former FBI Official On ‘Secret Mission’ To Verify The Trump Dossier

Posted on by
Share:

An investigative team hired by embattled website BuzzFeed and helmed by a former Obama-era FBI official has been feverishly working for six months to try to verify parts of the notoriously “unverified” Trump-Russia dossier. So far, the investigation, which is running parallel with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s politicized Russia probe, has not offered any of its findings.

Foreign Policy reports that according to “four sources familiar with different aspects of the ongoing probe,” BuzzFeed’s team of investigators at FTI Consulting — headed up by Anthony Ferrante the former director for cyber incident response at the U.S. National Security Council under the Obama administration — has been “traveling the globe on a secret mission to verify parts of the Trump dossier.”

BuzzFeed hired Ferrante and FTI in response to a lawsuit over its decision to publish the scandalous, unverified dossier, which includes some outlandish accusations, like Trump supposedly hiring hookers to urinate on a bed that the Obamas slept on, as well as an accusation that servers belonging to a company owned by Russian technology executive Aleksej Gubarev were used to hack the DNC’s computers in 2016. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

BuzzFeed’s Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday, to respond to a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, over Smith’s publishing of an infamous dossier.

“The dossier itself is a document of kind of obvious central public importance,” Smith said Wednesday. “That was clear a year ago. It’s actually a lot clearer now. Before we published it, as we knew then, important elected officials intelligence agencies were investigating this document.”

Carlson said Smith should have known better than to publish a document without fully verifying its contents.

“You see a lot of stuff that you don’t pass on, because you don’t know if it’s true. And the words hang in the air and you libel someone in effect, so you don’t run it,” Carlson said. “But you did run this, because it was Trump.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

BuzzFeed’s editor-in-chief Ben Smith wrote an op-ed in the New York Times on Wednesday that declared he was “proud” of publishing the dossier exactly one year ago.

“Journalistic traditionalists didn’t like the idea of sharing an unfiltered, unverified document with the public, whatever the caveats and context,” he wrote, adding that NBC News’s Chuck Todd had called it “fake news” at the time.

“But a year of government inquiries and blockbuster journalism has made clear that the dossier is unquestionably real news,” he wrote.

He added that the dossier being “real news” is a “fact that has been tacitly acknowledged,” even though he did not call the dossier a fact itself.

“It has helped journalists explain to their audience the investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 election,” he said. “The Russia investigation, meanwhile, didn’t turn out to be some minor side story but instead the central challenge to Mr. Trump’s presidency.” – READ MORE

Former FBI Official On 'Secret Mission' To Verify The Trump Dossier
Former FBI Official On 'Secret Mission' To Verify The Trump Dossier

An investigative team hired by embattled website BuzzFeed and helmed by a former Obama-era FBI official has been feverishly working for six months to try to verify parts of the notoriously "unverified" Trump-Russia dossier.
Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: