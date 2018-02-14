Former FBI Official On ‘Secret Mission’ To Verify The Trump Dossier

An investigative team hired by embattled website BuzzFeed and helmed by a former Obama-era FBI official has been feverishly working for six months to try to verify parts of the notoriously “unverified” Trump-Russia dossier. So far, the investigation, which is running parallel with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s politicized Russia probe, has not offered any of its findings.

Foreign Policy reports that according to “four sources familiar with different aspects of the ongoing probe,” BuzzFeed’s team of investigators at FTI Consulting — headed up by Anthony Ferrante the former director for cyber incident response at the U.S. National Security Council under the Obama administration — has been “traveling the globe on a secret mission to verify parts of the Trump dossier.”

BuzzFeed hired Ferrante and FTI in response to a lawsuit over its decision to publish the scandalous, unverified dossier, which includes some outlandish accusations, like Trump supposedly hiring hookers to urinate on a bed that the Obamas slept on, as well as an accusation that servers belonging to a company owned by Russian technology executive Aleksej Gubarev were used to hack the DNC’s computers in 2016. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

BuzzFeed’s Editor-in-Chief Ben Smith appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday, to respond to a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, over Smith’s publishing of an infamous dossier.

“The dossier itself is a document of kind of obvious central public importance,” Smith said Wednesday. “That was clear a year ago. It’s actually a lot clearer now. Before we published it, as we knew then, important elected officials intelligence agencies were investigating this document.”

Carlson said Smith should have known better than to publish a document without fully verifying its contents.