Former FBI official: Indictment of Jeffrey Epstein is ‘placeholder,’ expect dozens more charges in near future

A former FBI official said Monday that the federal indictment of Jeffrey Epstein is a “placeholder” for prosecutors and he expects a much larger “superseding” indictment to be forthcoming.

Former Assistant FBI Director Chris Swecker said he believes the two-count indictment was brought to get Epstein “off the street” as fast as possible.

“I think a decision was made that this conduct was ongoing, perhaps,” he said.Video

Epstein, who once counted as friends former President Bill Clinton, Britain’s Prince Andrew and President Trump, was arrested Saturday after his private jet touched down from France. Court documents obtained by Fox News in 2016 showed that Clinton took at least 26 trips flying aboard Epstein’s private jet, known as the “Lolita Express,” and apparently ditched his Secret Service detail on some of the excursions.

Swecker said on “America’s Newsroom” that he believes the current investigation is a “redo” of a previous probe that ended with Epstein receiving the “deal of the century.” Epstein’s plea deal, in which he was sentenced to 13 months in jail, was overseen by former Miami U.S. Attorney Alexander Acosta, who is now Trump’s labor secretary.Video

He emphasized that the Southern District of New York’s public corruption unit is handling the Epstein case, probably because he is alleged to have provided underage women to “pretty high-profile individuals.” – READ MORE