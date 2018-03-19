Former FBI Exec Says Top Feds Plotted to Protect Hillary Clinton

There were “high-ranking people throughout the government” with “a plot” to protect 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton — and “basically frame” President Donald Trump, former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom (shown above) warned Sunday on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo.”

Kallstrom, whose 27-year career in the FBI culminated in his serving as assistant director, made his comments following Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ firing of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe on Friday.

(…)

“Obviously this is no coincidence,” Bartiromo said. “Do you think somebody was directing them, or do you think they just came to the conclusion on their own, this leadership at the FBI and the Department of Justice, that they wanted to change the outcome of the election, that they wanted to protect Hillary Clinton?”

Kallstrom replied, “I think we have ample facts revealed to us during this last year-and-a-half that high-ranking people throughout the government, not just the FBI — high-ranking people had a plot to not have Hillary Clinton, you know, indicted, so that she could remain the flawed candidate that she was, which in my view was stupidity.”

“And they also had a … backup plan to basically frame Donald Trump, and that’s what’s been going on,” Kallstrom continued. “This whole thing in my view is just [a] total phony.”

“As the House Intelligence Committee has concluded, there was no collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. As many are now finding out, however, there was tremendous leaking, lying and corruption at the highest levels of the FBI, Justice & State. #DrainTheSwamp,” Trump tweeted Saturday. – READ MORE

