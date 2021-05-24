Former FBI director reportedly gave $100K to Biden grandchildren’s trust, emailed Hunter that he’d like to work ‘with you and dad’

Former FBI Director Louis Freeh gave $100,000 to a trust for the grandchildren of President Joe Biden, according to newly surfaced emails. The financial contribution to Biden’s family allegedly happened in 2016, when Biden was vice president. The ex-FBI director reportedly sent emails to Hunter Biden expressing that Freeh would like to work “with you and dad.”

Freeh said he made a $100,000 donation to a private trust for two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren, according to emails leaked from Hunter Biden’s laptop that were published by the Daily Mail on Thursday night.

“As you know, our family foundation made a $100K contribution to Hallie’s children’s trust last year,” Freeh allegedly wrote to Hunter on April 24, 2017. “My accountants (PWC) now advise that since the grant did not go to a 501(c) organization , it was not a proper foundation gift. So we’ve been in touch with the IRS and PWC and want to correct the situation as follows: I’ll make a new $100k gift to Haley’s trust, and Hallie’s trust will reimburse the foundation by paying it $100k. Sorry for the extra burden. Best regards and warm regards to Hallie, Dad and Mom.”

The generous “gift” was sent to the two children of Hallie Biden, the widow of Joe’s late son Beau, who later became Hunter’s lover.

“Thanks so much and of course no burden at all. Speak to you soon,” Hunter Biden responded.

The Daily Mail published several communications between Freeh and Hunter dating back to mid-2016. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --