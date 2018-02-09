Former FBI Boss Thinks IG Will Be ‘Unsparing in His Criticism’ of Erring Agents

High-level FBI officials who violated procedures in the investigations of 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and President Donald Trump will not escape accountability, a former supervisor at the agency said Thursday.

Ron Hosko, who served as assistant director of the FBI and now is president of the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund, said on “The Laura Ingraham Show” that the Department of Justice (DOJ) inspector general, Michael Horowitz, will shoot straight in scrutinizing the conduct of the FBI and the DOJ.

Horowitz’s charge, Hosko said, covers everything from then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch’s infamous airport tarmac meeting with former President Bill Clinton while his wife was under investigation — to then-FBI Director James Comey’s decision to usurp the responsibility of the Justice Department in deciding whether Hillary Clinton should be charged in connection with her use of a private server to store emails with classified information while she was secretary of state.

Hosko said Horowitz also would review text messages exchanged between FBI supervisor Peter Strzok and agency lawyer Lisa Page revealing deep-seated bias against Trump. Strzok served on the team investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents during the 2016 campaign. But special counsel Robert Mueller removed him after learning of his bias.

“He is looking to see, were decisions as that investigation was brought to a conclusion … did anybody violate procedures, DOJ procedures?” Hosko told guest host Paul Viollis. “And he will be unsparing in his criticism.” – READ MORE

Disgraced former FBI lawyer Lisa Page not only has a strong distaste for President Trump, but also pro-lifers.

According to LifeNews, on page 13 of the Interim Report by Sen. Ron Johnson titled “The Clinton Email Scandal And The FBI’S Investigation Of It,” released yesterday, there is an “exchange between FBI senior lawyer Peter Strzok, Page’s co-adulterer, and her about pro-life Americans.”

Simply put, Page not only dislikes the pro-life movement but “truly hate[s] these people,” making it personal.

“The media are not reporting on this at all,” noted LifeNews. “Most of the big media reporters and commentators are decidedly in the pro-abortion camp, and at least some of them share Page’s hatred for pro-life Americans. Two, it would not make their side look good to report it.” – READ MORE

Peter Strzok, the FBI agent who led the Trump and Clinton investigations said he needed to wrap up the Clinton probe after it became clear it was a Trump-Clinton race; joked he’d throw his son out on the street for supporting Ted Cruz; and said the government should stop pro-life demonstrators by taking away their permit under false circumstances.

His mistress, FBI lawyer Lisa Page, mocked an ethics presentation and implied that the FBI was also racist and put “idiots” in charge if they were “white males.”

The comments come from 500 pages of texts released Wednesday by Senate investigators.

On May 2, 2016, Page wrote “Holy shit Cruz just dropped out of the race. It’s going to be a Clinton Trump race. Unbelievable.”

Strzok replied, “Now the pressure really starts to finish MYE.” MYE stands for Mid-Year Exam, a code name for the Clinton probe.

On May 10, 2016, Strzok says he “talked to [redacted]. Banner evening. Concluded by saying I cannot overstate to you the sense of urgency about wanting to logically and effectively conclude this investigation.” – READ MORE