Former FBI Asst Director Kallstrom Rips ‘Preposterous’ Trump Team Raids: POTUS Faced ‘Conspiracy’ From the Beginning (VIDEO)

Longtime former FBI Assistant Director James Kallstrom said the investigators probing President Donald Trump are “out of control.”

Kallstrom said he would be surprised if there were either a criminal or national security “predicate” to lead FBI agents to storm Paul Manafort’s home in a predawn raid in the Russia election-meddling probe.

“That would be preposterous,” he said. He also criticized the subsequent raid of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s office in connection with the Stormy Daniels allegations.– READ MORE

