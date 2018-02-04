Former FBI Assistant Director on FISA Applications: ‘It’s Not Going to Get Released for the Public’

Public release of FISA applications submitted by the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) seeking warrants from the Federal Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) to surveil Carter Page “is not going to happen,” Ron Hosko, former assistant director of the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI Headquarters, said during an interview Friday on Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Tonight with Senior Editor-at-Large Rebecca Mansour.

Americans should not expect to see FISA applications submitted before the FISC by federal officials seeking warrants for surveillance operations, said Hosko.

“FISA collection, FISA investigate activity is a secret process,” said Hosko. “We’re talking about a secret information, so any of this that touches secret is secret and becomes secret. It’s not going to get released for the public to examine. It’s just not going to happen that way. It’s not going to happen that way on this case. We’re not going to open up all the FBI secret investigations for public examinations to see if they’re done the right thing.”

Hosko repeated his prediction that FISA applications submitted by the FBI and DOJ in pursuit of surveillance warrants for Carter Page will never see public release.

“What went before the FISA judge?” asked Hosko. “I think we’re going to hear, perhaps, characterizations of it. But we’re never going to get to that core information because this is a secret process with secret information in it.” – READ MORE

Political insiders who subscribe to former New York Times and Politico reporter Mike Allen’s morning e-mail newsletter — Axios AM — might realize it’s not really a “newsletter.” It’s more like a “Talking Points Memo,” and the talking points are reliably Democratic in tone. Allen’s Friday edition previewed the Nunes memo release under the headline “1 Big Thing: The memo’s price.”

The team at Axios found anonymous White House aides who think the president is screwing up, who “recognize their could be a high cost” to Trump’s decision to allow the memo’s release, as they told Allen and Jonathan Swan.

Wall Street Journal columnist Kimberly Strassel questioned that don’t-mess-with-the-FBI spin: “Having tried–and failed–to stop the memo on grounds of ‘national security,’ ‘omissions,’ and ‘versions,’ Ds/media are out with new reasons today. Now we are told 1) memo is a nothingburger that will backfire on WH, and 2) Trump would be unwise to mess with the FBI.The latter is particularly curious. IE, the FBI is not a rogue, unaccountable agency, but you better watch out or it might come after you.” – READ MORE

#BREAKING: Devin Nunes says this is just the first memo to be released. He says there will be another one dealing specifically with the State Department’s role in everything that happened. pic.twitter.com/kpHVDQ44WX — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) February 3, 2018

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., suggested that more memos, in addition to the one released Friday that outlines alleged surveillance violations by the U.S. government, may soon be released, with the next one targeting the State Department.

“Yes, this completes just the FISA abuse portion of our investigation,” Nunes told Fox News host Bret Baier on Friday, referencing abuses related to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

“We are in the middle of what I call ‘phase two’ of our investigation, which involved other departments,” Nunes said. “Specifically the State Department and some of the involvement they had in this.”

Nunes also disclosed that although he had been heavily involved in compiling the memo, he had not seen the FISA application mentioned in the memo due to an agreement with the Justice Department. – READ MORE