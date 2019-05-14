Former FBI Assistant Director Believes There Are ‘Strong Indications’ of FISA Abuse in Trump Campaign Probe (VIDEO)

A former FBI assistant director who served under former President George W. Bush gave his thoughts about the upcoming report into the FBI and Justice Department’s conduct during the probe into President Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

While giving an interview on Fox News‘ “America’s Newsroom,” former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker was pressed about Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s upcoming report into the Department of Justice and the FBI’s conduct during the probe of Trump’s campaign while investigating Russian election interference.

https://twitter.com/AmericaNewsroom/status/1127946431120146432

“You have to give them all the information, not selective information,” continued Swecker. “And you have an obligation to update that information if something new comes up that goes against the probable cause laid out in the original affidavit.”

Swecker went on to add that he believes there are "strong indications" that there was "some FISA abuse" in the probe and that "critical information" was left out when presented to the FISA court judges.