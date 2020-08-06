Former ESPN Sportswriter: Mainstream Narrative About George Floyd A ‘Race Hoax,’ Body Cam Footage Reveals

Former ESPN sportswriter Jason Whitlock argued Tuesday that recently released body cam footage from two officers involved in the arrest of George Floyd shows that the mainstream racial narrative surrounding Floyd’s death was a “race hoax” used to divide America.

“Leaked video exposes George Floyd’s death as tragedy and race hoax used to divide us,” reads the headline to Whitlock’s opinion piece published by Outkick on Tuesday.

The footage, released by the Daily Mail on Monday, was taken from the body cameras of Officers Thomas Lane, 37, and Alex Kueng, 26, after responding to a call that Floyd was allegedly using counterfeit money at Cup Foods. The footage shows Floyd acting in an erratic manner that prompts police to question if he is intoxicated and includes Floyd resisting attempts to get him in the back of the police car, citing his “claustrophobia,” “anxiety,” previously having “COVID,” and his difficulty breathing. Floyd eventually begins yelling that he “can’t breathe” and saying he’d prefer to be on the ground than in the car.

Whitlock argued that the footage suggests the officers involved were “appropriate and restrained given Floyd’s level of resistance and bizarre conduct,” adding that it also “reasonably explains how and why Floyd wound up on the ground with multiple officers restraining him.” – READ MORE

