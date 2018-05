Former ESPN Reporter: I Was Demoted For Being White

In a now-deleted tweet, former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry claimed that she was “demoted” by the network for being white.

Britt McHenry on ESPN: ‘I was demoted because I was white’ – https://t.co/yHXXqArEkp pic.twitter.com/fkbPUVkSQ7 — twosheeep (@twosheeep1) May 7, 2018

McHenry, in some sort of Twitter dispute, brought up her past work at ESPN when one user suggested she was demoted for her poor work, sarcastically writing, “Whose coverage was so good she was demoted from covering football then let go from all the impressive work she did.”

“I was demoted because I was white & I made too much. First to go,” replied McHenry, now a contributor for Fox News channel and conservative site The Federalist. – READ MORE

