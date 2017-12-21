Former ESPN Reporter Britt McHenry: I’ve Seen Female Sportscasters Use Their Looks to Get Ahead

Former ESPN reporter Britt McHenry has been quite outspoken since getting laid-off by ESPN in April of 2017. For the most part, McHenry has spoken out on issues regarding media bias and politics.

While McHenry said that her personal experiences remained professional, she also asserted that she had seen female reporters use their sex appeal to get breaking stories, and advance in their careers.

McHenry said:

I have seen women use that to their advantage, or perhaps crossed lines, or maybe didn’t act as professional either. So I don’t think we should look at this as a one-gender type of offense as we try to clean up the corporate culture. I think at times we need to really take a full look at what’s going on, and give it some investigation before just blatantly firing people and ruing reputations. – READ MORE

