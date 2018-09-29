FORMER EMPLOYER SUED THIRD KAVANAUGH ACCUSER FOR SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS

The woman who charges she was gang-raped at a party where Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh was present, Julie Swetnick, had a lawsuit filed against her by a former employer that alleged she engaged in “unwelcome, sexually offensive conduct” towards two male co-workers, according to court documents obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

WebTrends, a web analytics company headquartered in Portland, filed the defamation and fraud lawsuit against Swetnick in Oregon in November 2000 and also alleged that she lied about graduating from Johns Hopkins University.

Swetnick alleged Wednesday that she was gang raped at a party where Kavanaugh was present in the early 1980s. Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the allegation.

Swetnick is represented by Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims she had an affair with President Donald Trump.

WebTrends voluntarily dismissed its suit after one month. Avenatti told The Daily Caller News Foundation that the case was ended because it was “completely bogus.” – READ MORE

The attorney representing a woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of participating in multiple gang rapes cannot currently practice law in the state where the alleged incidents occurred, necessitating a judge’s order if he is to represent his client in a courtroom.

Avenatti currently lacks a license to practice law in Maryland where the alleged assaults took place, according to a search of the Maryland Bar directory. There is also no record of Avenatti holding a law license in D.C., where Swetnick currently resides. Without a law license or special permission from a judge, Avenatti cannot appear in a courtroom on behalf of Swetnick.

Avenatti’s law firm is currently located in Newport Beach, California, where the bulk of his previous cases as a lawyer have been tried. – READ MORE