Former DNC Chair ‘Extremely Dismayed’ at Bloomberg’s Record on Race, Sexism in Workplace (VIDEO)

Former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile said Sunday that Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg’s history of racially discriminatory policies and mistreatment of women in the workplace has her “dismayed.”

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace asked whether the Washington Post‘s latest report on sexist behavior at Bloomberg L.P. would hurt his campaign, and Brazile said it would be “extremely damaging.”

“I am extremely dismayed at the information I read over the weekend about his sexist work environment,” she said. “It’s one thing to have this so-called top law enforcement policy, stop-and-frisk—it was ruled unconstitutional. And it has taken him years to say, ‘I’m sorry about that.’ He has the resources, but I am very uncomfortable with his record. Very uncomfortable.” – READ MORE

