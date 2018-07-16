Former DNC Chair Brazile: DNC Allowed Russian Hackers to Steal Data

Donna Brazile says in her new book the Democratic National Committee (DNC) went against professional advice and sat idly for a month while Russians stole data because primaries were still underway in a number of states.

In May, when CrowdStrike recommended that we take down our system and rebuild it, the DNC told them to wait a month, because the state primaries for the presidential election were still underway, and the party and the staff needed to be at their computers to manage these efforts,” Brazile wrote in her new book, “Hacks.”

And in June left-leaning Mother Jones reported in March that President Barack Obama’s National Security Advisor, Susan Rice, ordered officials to ‘stand down’ as Russia allegedly attempted to meddle in the 2016 presidential election.

In June whistle-blower Michael Daniel testified before Congress that Susan Rice ordered him and his staff in the White House cybersecurity team to “stand down” in regard to Russian attempts to meddle with the 2016 election. – READ MORE

