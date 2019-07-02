Former Disney star says she was molested for years as a child in Hollywood, and no one did a thing about it

Actress Bella Thorne, former Disney child star, says she was victimized repeatedly by sexual molestation while working in the entertainment industry as a child.

While promoting her latest book, “The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray,” Thorne revealed that she suffered at the hands of pedophiles from the time that she was 6 years old until she turned 14.

In a June interview, Thorne said that everyone around her in the entertainment industry saw what was happening, but “did nothing” to stop it.

“The transition , it’s definitely tough,” she said. “But it is what it is. It’s like anything in my life. If you read the book, you’ll be like, ‘Haha, transitioning from Disney to this was f***ing easy. I don’t know — getting molested for f***ing from when you’re 6 to you’re 14 seems like way harder circumstances.” – READ MORE