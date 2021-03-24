Former DHS Secretary On Why Media Response To Capitol Insurrection Was Different Than Portland Riots

Chad Wolf, a visiting fellow in the Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation, spoke with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck about his thoughts on the media’s response to civil unrest, why he thinks many are using riots to play politics and more.

“A lot of the time and attention right now is being focused on the events here at the Capitol on January the sixth,” said Wolf, who led the Department of Homeland Security under former President Donald Trump. “I think over time we’ve lost focus on what occurred in Portland over the summer.”

“We have to remember unlike January 6th, which was just one day, several hours of one day,” he said, “what occurred in Portland, which was the attack of a federal courthouse, were on going to 30, 60, 90 days.”

Wolf criticized the media and some elected officials for how they responded to the riots.

“The media and some elected officials are obviously playing politics with how they talk about extremism,” Wolf said.

