Former Democratic senator: ‘Hard to imagine’ voters choosing Biden as nominee amid ‘unseemly’ Ukraine allegations

Former Democratic Sen. Robert Torricelli told “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday that the Ukraine allegations will harm former Vice President Joe Biden‘s presidential campaign.

“It is hard to imagine a Democratic primary electorate witnessing this spectacle of $50,000 a month to Hunter Biden, the contradictory information about whether there was consultation with him and his father, the rather unseemly view of this, that the Democratic primary electorate is going to decide this is our guy,” said Torricelli, D-N.J.

Earlier this month, Biden told Fox News in Iowa that he had never discussed his son’s foreign business dealings with him.

But a photo obtained by Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” showed Biden and his son Hunter golfing in the Hamptons with Devon Archer, who served on the board of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings along with Hunter.

“I have never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings,” Biden said, pointing the finger at President Trump. “I know Trump deserves to be investigated. He is violating every basic norm of a president. You should be asking him why is he on the phone with a foreign leader, trying to intimidate a foreign leader. You should be looking at Trump.” – READ MORE