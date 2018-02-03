True Pundit

Former Democratic lawmaker slams Republicans after memo release: ‘Lock every single one of these bastards up’

Former Rep. John Dingell, D-Mich., said Friday that congressional Republicans should go to jail after releasing the controversial memo detailing abuses of a government surveillance program.

“The memo was released, contains nothing of substance, and Congressional Republicans are quite clearly complicit in this White House’s efforts to undermine and obstruct justice,” Dingell tweeted. “Lock every single one of these bastards up.”

The House Intelligence Committee released the memo on Friday after President Trump declassified the document. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump said Saturday that the controversial memo written by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and other GOP lawmakers “totally vindicates” him — a judgment shared by few but his staunchest defenders.

“This memo totally vindicates “Trump” in probe. But the Russian Witch Hunt goes on and on,” the president wrote on Twitter. “Their [sic] was no Collusion and there was no Obstruction (the word now used because, after one year of looking endlessly and finding NOTHING, collusion is dead).”

Trump also touted a Rasmussen poll showing his approval rating had climbed to 49 percent, which he called “a far better number than I had in winning the Election, and higher than certain “sacred cows.” Other Trump polls are way up also. So why does the media refuse to write this? Oh well, someday!” – READ MORE

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) just made the significance of the FISA memo that was released Friday crystal clear, and it only took him about one minute.

The Florida congressman told Fox News’ Harris Faulkner that he’s been “waiting a long time to stitch together” this “fact pattern.” – READ MORE

You can read it here. A full copy of the report is also embedded below.

The Steele dossier formed an essential part of the initial and all three renewal FISA applications against Carter Page.

Andrew McCabe confirmed that no FISA warrant would have been sought from the FISA Court without the Steele dossier information.

The political origins of the Steele dossier were known to senior DOJ and FBI officials, but excluded from the FISA applications. – READ MORE

