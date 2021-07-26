Former Democrat D.C. City Council Candidate Wants to Create Exclusively Black Neighborhoods

Addison Sarter, a former candidate for D.C. city council, will introduce a ballot initiative that would make areas of Washington, DC, into “autonomous regions” where only black Americans would be allowed to live.

Martin Austermuhle, a reporter with tax-payer-funded National Public Radio (NPR) affiliate WAMU in D.C., tweeted Wednesday about the development and included some of Sarter’s ideas that are expressed on his Medium website.

The summary of the “African American Autonomy Act of 2021” says, in part- READ MORE

