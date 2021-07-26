Former Democrat D.C. City Council Candidate Wants to Create Exclusively Black Neighborhoods

Addison Sarter, a former candidate for D.C. city council, will introduce a ballot initiative that would make areas of Washington, DC, into “autonomous regions” where only black Americans would be allowed to live.

Martin Austermuhle, a reporter with tax-payer-funded National Public Radio (NPR) affiliate WAMU in D.C., tweeted Wednesday about the development and included some of Sarter’s ideas that are expressed on his Medium website.

Former At-Large DC Council candidate Addison Sarter is expected to propose a new ballot initiative: the Black Autonomy Act. It would create autonomous African American areas within D.C. with their own mayor and legislatures — including Anacostia, Langdon/Brentwood, Shepherd Park. — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) July 21, 2021

Now, beyond the usual challenges of collecting tens of thousands of signatures for any ballot initiative, this one could potentially violate portions of the Home Rule Act — which means it couldn’t get on the ballot to begin with. — Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle) July 21, 2021

