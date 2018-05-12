Former Democrat Congressman Has ‘Given Up on America’ After Third Jail Sentence

According to Fox News, Reynolds, 66, declined to pay anything to the IRS on $400,000 of consulting work he did. The work was done for Chicago businessmen in the African nation of Zimbabwe.

“It’s a tragedy that you squandered the opportunities you had and the type of person you could have become,” Judge Robert Gettleman said at the sentencing.

A Harvard graduate, Reynolds represented Illinois’ second district from January 1993 to October 1995. That’s when Reynolds was convicted of having sex with an underage campaign volunteer and obstructing the investigation. (He was replaced by Jesse Jackson Jr., who also has a well-known history with our country’s legal system.)

In 1997, while he was serving his first sentence, he was convicted of what The New York Times called an “array of financial crimes,” earning him more time in jail. Bill Clinton ended up commuting the 78-month sentence on his way out of office.

You would think that a country that offered second and third chances — sometimes with the intervention of the nation’s most powerful man — would at least retain some esteem in Reynolds’ eyes. Nope.

“I’m going home to Africa,” he said. “I’ve given up on America because how long do African-Americans put up with this nonsense?”

Yes, he got convicted of financial crimes because America is racist. And he’s leaving the country all because he didn’t get what he wanted, which was a year of probation. – READ MORE

