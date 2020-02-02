Former Dem Sen: Trump Acquittal Would Make Today ‘One of the Worst Days’ in History (VIDEO)

Former Democratic senator Russ Feingold said Chief Justice John Roberts’s decision on a potential tied vote on calling additional witnesses will make today one of the best or worst days in U.S. history.

“I think I can say without exaggeration this is going to be one of the best or one of the worst days in the history of the United States Senate, and this country, and specifically the United States Supreme Court,” Feingold said on MSNBC Friday.

“I assume that would be quickly followed by the acquittal of President Trump,” Feingold added. “We’ve always had witnesses in these trials, and the fact is this may be a tie … and if it is a tie, the chief justice has every ability to vote to break that tie.” – READ MORE