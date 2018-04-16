Former Dem Lawmaker Cautious On Cohen Raid: ‘Government Can Go Too Far’ (VIDEO)

Former Ohio state senator Nina Turner offered a surprising opinion on the FBI’s raid of Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who is currently under investigation.

During a panel segment on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Jake Tapper, Turner said that she believed Americans should be “concerned” about the scope of the FBI’s raid on Cohen.

While Turner didn’t come out and say that she opposed the raid, she pointed out the fact that the government can occasionally take things too far. “Certainly, throughout the history of this country, especially where it comes to African-American folks, I mean, Black Panthers, Dr. King, Malcolm X, and other civil rights freedom fighters. You can see that sometimes the government can go too far in its effort and be skewed one way.” – READ MORE

