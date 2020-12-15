Former Cuomo Adviser Accuses NY Gov Of Sexual Harassment: ‘I Am Not The Only Woman’

One of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s former advisers on Sunday accused the New York Democrat of sexually harassing her “for years,” saying, “I *know* I am not the only woman.”

“Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years,” Lindsey Boylan tweeted Sunday morning. She did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

“Many saw it, and watched,” she tweeted. “I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation?”

“Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it,” she continued. “No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman.”

Cuomo’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the DCNF.

Boylan worked for the Cuomo administration from March 2015 until October 2018, according to the New York Post. She is running for Manhattan borough president.

Boylan did not provide additional details about the alleged sexual harassment. She prefaced the allegations with a Saturday tweet criticizing announcements that President-elect Joe Biden is considering Cuomo as his potential attorney general.

“There are fewer things more scary than giving this man, who exists without ethics, even more control,” Boylan tweeted. “I saw how he wielded power for years.”

“He takes advantage of people, including me,” she continued.” I hope⁦ @JoeBiden & ⁦⁦@KamalaHarris don’t do this.”

“I’m angry to be put in this situation at all,” she said in her Twitter thread announcing her allegations. “That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently.

“I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power,” Boylan continued.

After she announced her allegations, Boylan said she has “no interest in talking to journalists.”

“I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops. My worst fear is that this continues,” she said, adding that her second worst fear is “having to talk about and relive this.”

To be clear: I have no interest in talking to journalists. I am about validating the experience of countless women and making sure abuse stops. My worst fear is that this continues. And as @FKAtwigs said yesterday, my second worst fear is having to talk about and relive this. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

