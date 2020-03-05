Former Cuban Political Prisoner Says Sanders Defended Communist Nation During Visit

A former political prisoner held by Cuba says that Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders defended the country’s communist regime when he visited him in prison.

Sanders was part of a congressional delegation that traveled to Cuba in 2014 and visited American prisoner Alan Gross. Gross told NPR Wednesday that Sanders defended the totalitarian country holding him hostage and said to him, “I don’t know what’s so wrong with this country.”

Gross, who was released later that year as part of a prisoner exchange, says that he had a pleasant conversation with the other members of the delegation, former senator Heidi Heitkamp (D., N.D.) and Senator Jon Tester (D., Mont.). Sanders was mostly quiet during the visit, but toward the end of the one-hour meeting, he pitched in with his defense of Cuba.

“I just think, you know, it was a stupid thing for him to do,” Gross says. “First, how could he not see the incredible deterioration of what was once the grandeur of the pre-Castro era. And two, how could he be so insensitive to make that remark to a political hostage—me!” – READ MORE

