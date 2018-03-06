Former Crack-Smoking Democrat Mayor Gets Statue Erected In Washington, D.C.

On Saturday, the D.C. Commission on the Arts and Humanities erected a bronze statue of controversial former Washington, D.C. Mayor Marion Barry just blocks away from the White House.

Former Washington, D.C. mayor and city council member Marion Barry was busted in 1990 smoking crack cocaine with a former girlfriend in an FBI sting operation. His defense after being arrested was, “B***h set me up.” D.C. just erected a statue of this man over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/BjWbGsUuqW — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 5, 2018

The former Democrat mayor “served four terms as mayor of DC from 1979 to 1991 and again from 1995 to 1999. He served several terms as a member of the D.C. City Council and did so until his death in 2014,” The Free Beacon reported.

The WFB notes that Barry “rose to national attention” in 1990 when he was busted by the FBI while smoking crack cocaine with a former girlfriend in a sting operation. Immediately after being arrested, Barry defended himself by insisting, “Bitch set me up.”

Following his release from prison in 1992, Barry ran again in 1994 and was re-elected as Washington, D.C. mayor; he was later accused of being involved in corruption. – READ MORE

