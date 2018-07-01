Former CNN Producer Calls Acosta’s Outburst an ‘Embarrassment on Multiple Levels’

A former CNN producer said on Friday the words that many of his colleagues in the mainstream news media won’t dare utter: The cable network’s White House correspondent is giving journalists a bad name.

“On a day journalists could honor the memory of fellow reporters tragically killed due to a deranged person with a vendetta going back years, Acosta tries to shift the blame to Trump, thus validating many Americans’ feelings about the Acela Media (that existed long before Trump),” tweeted Steve Krakauer.

“Truly an embarrassment, on multiple levels. Jim Acosta’s self-serving antics give all good journalists a bad name,” Krakauer added.

Krakauer was commenting on Acosta’s outburst at the end of President Donald Trump’s White House remarks about the significant economic progress made in the six months since Congress approved — and he signed into law in December 2017 — a huge package of tax cuts and related reforms.

“Mr. President, will you stop calling the press the enemy of the people,” Acosta shouted from the back of the room, in a manner reminiscent of left-wing activists’ shouting down conservative speakers on college campuses in recent years. – READ MORE