Former CNN Pro-Trump Contributors Unload: They ‘Openly Despise Conservatives’

Wade Heath of Mediaite got an exclusive blast of anger from a set of former pro-Trump contributors at CNN. They have been the “fig leaf” of balance on an overwhelmingly anti-Trump lineup of anchors, correspondents, and pundits. These men say the same thing conservatives viewers do: CNN thinks the only good Republicans is a Never Trumper.

(…)

Conservative talk radio host and former CNN contributor Buck Sexton used to try and get a word in edgewise.

“People ask me ‘how could you ever have worked at CNN?’ and I tell them, honestly, that CNN has always been Left of center, but it used to have on real conservatives and, while not friendly to them, was at least interested in a serious exchange of ideas,” Sexton wrote in a tweet earlier this year. “But Trump broke CNN.”

“CNN used to pretend it accepted right wing voices for balance, but now it openly despises conservatives who are pro-Trump,” Sexton told Mediaite. “Today the entire enterprise clings to a fundamental dishonesty: that it has no political agenda. Taking down Trump is obviously the agenda. And in this regard, some of CNN’s ‘hard news’ anchors are the biggest journalistic frauds of all.”

When asked if Sexton would ever consider working with CNN again, he responded: “Would I go back? Sure, if CNN stopped being crazy!” – READ MORE

