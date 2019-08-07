Former CNN Host Calls For “Eradication” Of Kellyanne Conway And All Trump Supporters

Reza Aslan refused to apologize after calling for the “eradication” of Kellyanne Conway and Trump Supporters, with Twitter saying his rhetoric didn’t violate their rules.

Following the mass shooting in El Paso, Aslan, a former CNN host, tweeted, “After today there is no longer any room for nuance. The President is a white nationalist terror leader. His supporters – ALL OF THEM – are by definition white nationalist terror supporters. The MAGA hat is a KKK hood. And this evil, racist scourge must be eradicated from society.”

You are “the depraved evil” we need to eradicate. https://t.co/zPJhVS1hkn — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) August 4, 2019

He followed it up by later using the same language against Kellyanne Conway, tweeting, "You are "the depraved evil" we need to eradicate."