Former Clinton WH Staffer: It’s ‘Tempting’ to Beat up Rand Paul

A Former Clinton White House Staffer And Veteran Presidential Campaign Staffer Tweeted Sunday That “it Would Be Tempting” To Beat Up Sen. Rand Paul (R-ky) If He Lived In The Senator’s Hometown Of Bowling Green, Kentucky.

“I never advocate violence but if I lived in Bowling Green it would be tempting to beat the crap out of Rand Paul,” tweeted Claude Taylor, who worked on former President Bill Clinton’s 1992 and 1996 campaigns and in the Clinton White House as a volunteer director.

Taylor’s tweet comes months after Paul’s Bowling Green neighbor, Renee Albert Boucher, 59, attacked him while mowing his lawn over a dispute about yard debris. Paul suffered six broken ribs in the November attack.– READ MORE