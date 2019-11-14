Former Clinton adviser offers advice to Hillary: ‘Go home … shut your mouth’

Former Clinton adviser Doug Schoen offered pointed advice for Hillary Clinton Tuesday amid calls for her to enter the 2020 presidential race — “go home” and “shut your mouth.”

Schoen was making a guest appearance on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” when he gave the advice.

Host Laura Ingraham played a clip from BBC Radio 5 Live showing Hillary Clinton being asked, “Are you going to run again?”

“I will certainly tell you I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it. But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans,” Clinton continued before the clip ended.

“Doug, what’s your advice to your former boss?” Ingraham asked Schoen as the clip concluded.

“My advice would be: Go home. Close the door. Shut your mouth. Be quiet. And just forget about this,” Schoen said. “I mean, she lost when she shouldn’t have lost. Everything she said recently has been nuts.” – READ MORE